Police want to speak to these men after violent disorder at a Luton pub

Bottles were thrown and the pub’s frontage damaged

By Laura Hutchinson
Friday, 19th August 2022, 3:28 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 3:29 pm

Police want to speak to anyone who was at Biscto Mill pub in Luton after an incident of violent disorder.

Bottles were thrown at the pub’s frontage damaged during the incident, which took place at around 11.40pm on Saturday, August 6.

Police are keen to speak to these men

And they are particularly keen to speak to the men whose pictures they have released, as they believe they may have information that may help enquiries.

If you have any information that may help or mobile phone footage, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/45566/22.