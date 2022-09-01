Police want to speak to these people about e-scooter theft in Luton

Bedfordshire Police have released these photographs of two people they want to speak to as they investigate the theft of e-scooters in Luton.

Police believe they may have information that could help with their enquiries into the theft, which took place in Marsh Road on Thursday, July 28 at around 8pm.

If you know who these two individuals are please contact the police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/43940/22.