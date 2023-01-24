Police warning ‘not to approach’ man with links to Dunstable who absconded from prison
Have you seen him?
Police are hunting for a man who absconded from prison – and have warned people not to approach him.
Thames Valley Police are trying to locate Ben Stevens, who has links to Dunstable, after he left HMP Springhill yesterday (January 23).
Stevens, 39, is 5ft 8ins, of slight build, and has tattoos of the name ‘Shane’ on the back of his neck, a skull on his right bicep and a heart on his left bicep.
As well as Dunstable, he is believed to have links to areas in Oxford, Castleford, West Yorkshire, Northampton, and Benfleet, Essex.
Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone said: “If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead. If you have any information as to where he may be, you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting 43230033350.”