Police are hunting for a man who absconded from prison – and have warned people not to approach him.

Thames Valley Police are trying to locate Ben Stevens, who has links to Dunstable, after he left HMP Springhill yesterday (January 23).

Stevens, 39, is 5ft 8ins, of slight build, and has tattoos of the name ‘Shane’ on the back of his neck, a skull on his right bicep and a heart on his left bicep.

Thames Valley Police released this image

As well as Dunstable, he is believed to have links to areas in Oxford, Castleford, West Yorkshire, Northampton, and Benfleet, Essex.