Police warning over fundraiser scam in Luton

Beware this scam

Residents of a housing estate in Bramington Park are being warned to watch out for a scam after a man was found to be knocking on doors asking for sponsorship and saying his story would be in the Luton News.

The man is believed to be targeting people around the Horace Brightman Close area and claims he has stomach cancer and is taking part in a sponsored 25 mile walk to raise £3,000.

Police and representatives of Anchor Housing who own housing on the estate, have been warning residents not to part with money.

A spokesman for the Luton News also said: "We are not aware of any such fundraiser and have not been contacted by anyone to do an article on anything like this. We would urge people not to part with money at the doorstep and not to let anyone asking for money into their homes."

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating a suspected fraud in Horace Brightman Close, Luton.

"At around 5.30pm on Monday (14 February) a man is reported to have forced his way into someone’s property and asked for money for a fundraiser.

"We are working to support the victim in this case with provide some equipment such as a chain for the door, and would encourage to report any suspicious incidents like this to us.