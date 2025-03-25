Predator who broke into woman's Luton home and sexually assaulted her is jailed
Dean Benjamin, 43, orally raped, sexually assaulted and tried to rape his victim.
But she managed to escape and alert other people in the house.
Benjamin, of no fixed address, fled but was arrested shortly afterwards. He was already on licence as part of a 20-month sentence for indecent exposure when he carried out the July 2024 attack.
He was found guilty of attempted rape, sexual assault by penetration and oral rape at Luton Crown Court in January.
And on Friday h e was jailed for 16 years for oral rape, with a five year extension, 10 years for attempted rape, and four years for sexual assault.
The sentences will all run concurrently.
Detective Constable Sabrina D’Amelio, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team, who investigated, said: “This was a predatory and calculated attack where he was looking for someone vulnerable. He knew exactly what he was doing when he gained access to the property.
“The victim in this case has showed enormous courage coming forward and speaking to officers immediately and throughout the case, to help ensure Benjamin was caught quickly and served justice.”
Detective Inspector Clare Gilbert, the senior investigating officer, added: “Women deserve to feel safe in their own homes and should not have to worry. Predators like Benjamin who act in this kind of appalling way will be relentlessly pursued by our officers and put where they deserve to be – behind bars.
“We take all reports of rape and sexual assault seriously, and it is never too late to report. We have several specially trained victim engagement officers who work closely with victims, supporting them throughout the investigation and justice process, as well helping them to move forward.”