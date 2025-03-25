Predator who broke into woman's Luton home and sexually assaulted her is jailed

Dean Benjamin. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A predator who broke into a woman’s home and subjected her to a serious sexual assault has been jailed for 16 years.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Benjamin, 43, orally raped, sexually assaulted and tried to rape his victim.

But she managed to escape and alert other people in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin, of no fixed address, fled but was arrested shortly afterwards. He was already on licence as part of a 20-month sentence for indecent exposure when he carried out the July 2024 attack.

He was found guilty of attempted rape, sexual assault by penetration and oral rape at Luton Crown Court in January.

And on Friday h e was jailed for 16 years for oral rape, with a five year extension, 10 years for attempted rape, and four years for sexual assault.

The sentences will all run concurrently.

Detective Constable Sabrina D’Amelio, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team, who investigated, said: “This was a predatory and calculated attack where he was looking for someone vulnerable. He knew exactly what he was doing when he gained access to the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim in this case has showed enormous courage coming forward and speaking to officers immediately and throughout the case, to help ensure Benjamin was caught quickly and served justice.”

Detective Inspector Clare Gilbert, the senior investigating officer, added: “Women deserve to feel safe in their own homes and should not have to worry. Predators like Benjamin who act in this kind of appalling way will be relentlessly pursued by our officers and put where they deserve to be – behind bars.

“We take all reports of rape and sexual assault seriously, and it is never too late to report. We have several specially trained victim engagement officers who work closely with victims, supporting them throughout the investigation and justice process, as well helping them to move forward.”