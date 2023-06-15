News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

‘Predatory’ former Bedfordshire Police detective who made sexually suggestive comments would have been dismissed

He quit before he could be fired
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST

A former detective sergeant at Bedfordshire Police would have been dismissed for making sexually suggestive comments to a woman on social media, a hearing has ruled.

Ryan Barnes, who had previously identified himself as a police officer on his personal Twitter account, contacted the woman via the social media platform in January.

He sent her sexualised voice notes and a message. The woman shared images of his comments on Twitter and Mr Barnes, who was a detective sergeant, was immediately suspended. He resigned before the case hearing at the force’s headquarters on Tuesday (June 13).

The woman exposes his messages onlineThe woman exposes his messages online
The woman exposes his messages online
Most Popular

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst chaired the hearing and found Barnes’ behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and authority, respect and courtesy.

He would have faced instant dismissal and will be placed on the College of Policing barred list banning him from returning to policing and similar professions.

Chief Constable Rodenhurst said: “DS Barnes was a highly capable and experienced detective sergeant and, whilst he is not here today, his representative concedes on his behalf that his actions were incompatible with being a leader in this force.

He said that he had engaged with the woman in a ‘calculated way’ CC Rodenhurst explained: “[Mr Barnes] deliberately took her into a WhatsApp conversation which quickly became sexualised in a manner that was received as, and in my opinion was, predatory.

"The use of his Bedfordshire Police persona in this way is completely unacceptable and undermines public and confidence and trust in policing.”