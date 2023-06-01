‘Predatory’ Luton man convicted over rape of teenage girl
A man from Luton who preyed on a teenage girl has been convicted of raping her.
In March 2022, 40-year-old Daoud Khan saw an opportunity to approach a teenage girl standing alone in Milton Keynes.
He offered to give her help by taking her to his home address - where he claimed his wife and children lived. Khan assure her that he would assist in getting help and accommodation.
After taking her in a taxi from Milton Keynes to an address in Luton, the victim entered the property and she realised the situation was not as Khan had claimed. Inside the house, there were alcohol and drugs present. Khan then raped the teenage girl. Later in the day, the victim left the property and went to get help.
Khan fled the country but was extradited back to the UK from France in June 2022.
Yesterday (May 31) Khan, of St Mildreds Avenue, Luton, was found guilty of one count of rape of a child under 16 at Luton Crown Court following a two-week trial. He is due to be sentenced at the same court on August 11.
Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins said: “Khan’s predatory behaviour saw him befriend a vulnerable girl for his own sexual gratification.”
DI Jenkins said the victim was brave for coming forward and commending her for supporting the investigation. She added: “This behaviour is unacceptable, and we have a clear focus on tackling any perpetrators of violence against women and girls and putting them behind bars.