Prisoner from Luton admits to distributing Islamic State radicalisation magazines

He is due to be sentenced at a later date
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read

A prisoner from Luton has admitted to distributing so-called Islamic State radicalisation magazines.

Denny De Silva, 31, pleaded guilty to circulating two issues of Dabiq magazine in January 2021.

The online magazine was used by the so-called Islamic State terrorist group to recruit and radicalise people.

He appeared via video link
De Silva faced two charges of distributing or circulating terrorist publications.

The prisoner also pleaded guilty to conspiring with his sister, Rahimah De-Silva, to bring ‘mobile telephones and associated components’ into prison between August 2020 and January 2021.

Rahimah De Silva, 24, of Olympic Close in Luton, pleaded guilty to the same charge - conspiracy to bring a prohibited article into or out of a prison.

At the Old Bailey, she appeared in the dock on Friday (July 7) while her brother was on a video link from Frankland Prison in County Durham. The 24-year-old woman was bailed as Denny De Silva remanded into custody ahead of their sentencing.