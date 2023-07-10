A prisoner from Luton has admitted to distributing so-called Islamic State radicalisation magazines.

Denny De Silva, 31, pleaded guilty to circulating two issues of Dabiq magazine in January 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The online magazine was used by the so-called Islamic State terrorist group to recruit and radicalise people.

He appeared via video link

De Silva faced two charges of distributing or circulating terrorist publications.

The prisoner also pleaded guilty to conspiring with his sister, Rahimah De-Silva, to bring ‘mobile telephones and associated components’ into prison between August 2020 and January 2021.

Rahimah De Silva, 24, of Olympic Close in Luton, pleaded guilty to the same charge - conspiracy to bring a prohibited article into or out of a prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement