Problem flat in Dunstable closed after ongoing violence and drug dealing
A flat in Dunstable has been closed for three months after criminal and anti-social behaviour at the property.
On Friday (July 5), Luton Magistrates Court granted a closure order on the property in Kiln Way after reports of anti-social behaviour including “violence, people being intoxicated and making a nuisance of themselves as well as drug dealing”, the police said.
PC Chris, from Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team, said: “I hope this brings some respite to the neighbouring properties. I have worked tirelessly with the residents and housing provider to achieve this fantastic result.”
There were no arrests and no incidents of cuckooing.