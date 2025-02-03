‘Problematic’ Luton flats shut down by police over drug dealing and ‘intimidating behaviours’
Officers from the Luton community policing team got a full closure order from the courts for one of the ‘problematic flats’.
This particular property was involved in drug use and criminal activities, but has been “completely shut down to allow the residents some tranquillity and relief from the ASB and intimidating behaviours they have been subjected to”.
A second flat has been partially closed so only the occupant and their family, friends and support network are allowed inside.
This property had been cuckooed – meaning that the vulnerable person who lives there was taken advantage of by drug users and drug dealers.
The team thanked the community for their intelligence, and said: “The information you provide us goes a long way to help us achieve results like this.”