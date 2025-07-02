Prolific burglar jailed for targeting Luton homes
Paul Hayman, 42, pleaded guilty to seven burglaries around the Luton area and asked for eight more to be taken into consideration.
In November 2024, Hayman broke into properties, stealing jewellery and electrical equipment – which have never been recovered.
Hayman, of no fixed address, was arrested after a public appeal for information.
Forensic evidence and CCTV footage linked him to the scenes of the crimes.
Operation Maze’s Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “Hayman was targeting properties. Forensic evidence played a big part in linking him to some of these offences, and scenes of crime officers who attended lifted vital evidence. That and CCTV footage gave him no option but to plead guilty.
“We know that burglary causes a great deal of distress for victims, so we will persist in our efforts to catch them.
“But we also rely on information from the public to make life difficult for these burglars, so I would appeal for anyone who sees anything suspicious to let us know.”