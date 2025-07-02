Prolific burglar jailed for targeting Luton homes

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:59 BST
Paul Hayman. Picture: Bedfordshire Policeplaceholder image
Paul Hayman. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
A man has been put behind bars after admitting to a string of burglaries around Sundon Park.

Paul Hayman, 42, pleaded guilty to seven burglaries around the Luton area and asked for eight more to be taken into consideration.

In November 2024, Hayman broke into properties, stealing jewellery and electrical equipment – which have never been recovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hayman, of no fixed address, was arrested after a public appeal for information.

Forensic evidence and CCTV footage linked him to the scenes of the crimes.

Operation Maze’s Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “Hayman was targeting properties. Forensic evidence played a big part in linking him to some of these offences, and scenes of crime officers who attended lifted vital evidence. That and CCTV footage gave him no option but to plead guilty.

“We know that burglary causes a great deal of distress for victims, so we will persist in our efforts to catch them.

“But we also rely on information from the public to make life difficult for these burglars, so I would appeal for anyone who sees anything suspicious to let us know.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice