He pleaded guilty to seven charges – and asked for a further 39 to be taken into consideration

A prolific burglar has been jailed after he admitted to numerous burglary and theft offences in Dunstable.

Bedfordshire Police detectives identified Wayne Sames from CCTV images which captured at several incidents between October 10 and December 12 last year. The 37-year-old of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, one count of theft from motor vehicle and one count of vehicle interference. In court, he asked for a further 39 related offences in Dunstable to be taken into consideration upon his sentencing.

On Friday, he was jailed for three years behind bars at Luton Crown Court.

Wayne Sames. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, who led the investigation, said: “Sames has been committing offences in Dunstable over the last few months, and I am glad that he has now behind bars to save further victims in the area.

“Burglary not only causes distress for individuals, but it has overarching effects across entire communities. The success in putting this prolific offender behind bars means many victims know their property is safer and more secure.