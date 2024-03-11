David O'Hare. Picture: Beds Police

A prolific Luton burglar has been jailed for more than two years.

David O’Hare, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a burglary on Flowers Way in Luton in July 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Police detectives had identified him via CCTV near the scene while forensic officers found evidence placing him inside the address.

On Friday, March 8, O’Hare pleaded guilty to the burglary and possession of a bladed article. He was jailed for two years and eight months at Luton Crown Court.

Operation Maze’s Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, who led the investigation, said: “O’Hare targeted a property and stole irreplaceable items which left the victim traumatised.