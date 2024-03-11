'Prolific' Luton burglar put behind bars for over two years
A prolific Luton burglar has been jailed for more than two years.
David O’Hare, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a burglary on Flowers Way in Luton in July 2022.
Bedfordshire Police detectives had identified him via CCTV near the scene while forensic officers found evidence placing him inside the address.
On Friday, March 8, O’Hare pleaded guilty to the burglary and possession of a bladed article. He was jailed for two years and eight months at Luton Crown Court.
Operation Maze’s Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, who led the investigation, said: “O’Hare targeted a property and stole irreplaceable items which left the victim traumatised.
“Burglary causes a great deal of distress for victims, so we will persist in our efforts to catch them. CCTV and forensic evidence linked O'Hare to the offence, giving him no option but to plead guilty.”