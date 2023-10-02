Prolific Luton burglar who stole money from school charity box is jailed for four years
A burglar who targeted multiple properties in Luton, including a school, a pub, and the same home twice, has been sentenced to four years behind bars.
Wayne Carass, 44, pleaded guilty to a string of burglaries relating to break-ins between March and July 2023.
During one of these incidents, Carass attempted to climb through the victim’s bedroom window while he was asleep, but he awoke in time to lock the window and prevent Carass from gaining entry.
The victim recognised Carass from a previous burglary at his address earlier in the year, during which his laptop and cigarettes were stolen.
Detectives from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated burglary unit, Operation Maze, identified Carass from CCTV evidence from the scene of each incident, which included a school where money was stolen from a charity box and a pub where he was discovered raiding a staff-only area.
Carass, of Spear Close, Luton, pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary and admitted a further offence at a local bus depot. He was sentenced to a combined total of four years in prison.
Operation Maze’s Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, who led the investigation, said: “Carass’s actions show a complete disregard for the wellbeing of those affected by his criminal activities.
“His attempt to enter a property while the occupant was at home, along with theft of money meant for charity, underscores a shocking lack of empathy.
“Burglary causes a great deal of distress for victims, and our specialist team remains committed to addressing the issue and pursuing justice for those impacted.”