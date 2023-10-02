Prolific Luton burglar who stole money from school charity box is jailed for four years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A burglar who targeted multiple properties in Luton, including a school, a pub, and the same home twice, has been sentenced to four years behind bars.

Wayne Carass, 44, pleaded guilty to a string of burglaries relating to break-ins between March and July 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During one of these incidents, Carass attempted to climb through the victim’s bedroom window while he was asleep, but he awoke in time to lock the window and prevent Carass from gaining entry.

Wayne Carass has been jailed for a string of burglary offences

The victim recognised Carass from a previous burglary at his address earlier in the year, during which his laptop and cigarettes were stolen.

Detectives from Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated burglary unit, Operation Maze, identified Carass from CCTV evidence from the scene of each incident, which included a school where money was stolen from a charity box and a pub where he was discovered raiding a staff-only area.

Carass, of Spear Close, Luton, pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary and admitted a further offence at a local bus depot. He was sentenced to a combined total of four years in prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Operation Maze’s Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, who led the investigation, said: “Carass’s actions show a complete disregard for the wellbeing of those affected by his criminal activities.

“His attempt to enter a property while the occupant was at home, along with theft of money meant for charity, underscores a shocking lack of empathy.