Prolific shoplifter jailed and banned from Luton airport and shopping centres

Marc Harwood. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

A man has been banned from going into Luton airport after he was found guilty of multiple shoplifting offences.

Marc Harwood, 37, is subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order, which bars him from entering the airport unless he has a valid plane ticket.

The three-year order also means that Harwood cannot go to Luton Retail Park on Gypsy Lane and The Point. As part of his sentence, he will also spend 16 weeks in prison.

Inspector Samantha Hunt from the London Luton Airport Policing Team said, “Harwood has committed many thefts from Luton Airport retailers, causing them significant financial loss and anxiety to staff working there.

“This Criminal Behaviour Order will go some way to protecting them, and other businesses from future crimes. We will continue to robustly deal with Theft at Luton Airport and work proactively with our partners to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone who sees Harwood in any of these places is asked to alert security staff or a police officer.