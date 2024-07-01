Prolific shoplifter jailed and ordered to pay store compensation after being caught in Luton
The North and West Community Policing team has posted on social media after apprehending the shoplifter at the Nisa local store at The Moakes in Marsh Farm.
The report said: “PC 953 has arrested the male for several shoplifting offences, one of which was from 2023. The male was also found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and was arrested further for this. The stolen items were for about £200, male was charged and found guilty of the possession of Class B drugs cannabis, four shoplifting offences, one of which from 2023 and was given 6 weeks prison sentence. He was also ordered to pay £180 compensation to NISA LOCAL.
“It took a good amount of work between a number of officers due to the male being remanded in custody at the time and all the work had to be done as soon as possible for achieving the positive results.”