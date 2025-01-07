‘Prolific shoplifter’ pleads guilty to stealing from Luton airport shops
Luton Magistrates Court confirmed that Marc Harwood, 37, and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to eight charges of theft from a shop.
He was described by officers as a “prolific shoplifter” who had “been a regular visitor to the airport helping himself to anything that he can get his hands on”.
Harwood will be sentenced on January 22 at the same court where an application will be made for a Criminal Behaviour Order. If granted he will be banned from entering the airport for five years, unless he has prewritten authority from the airport.
The Luton Airport Policing Team said: “That means that hopefully if he gets support and is fortunate enough in the future to fly abroad he can do. I really hope he gets the help he needs and we see him as a passenger at Luton Airport in the future!”