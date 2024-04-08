‘Prolific thief’ found asleep in Luton airport after stealing from WHSmith
A shoplifter has been caught after he was found asleep in one of Luton airport’s restaurants at the weekend.
Officers from the Luton Airport Policing Unit found the "drunk" man asleep in one of the terminal's restaurants.
They said: "It became clear that the male had come into the airport overnight and had stolen various items from WHSmith. He was of course arrested, and whilst in custody we found out he was a prolific thief hitting various areas across the South of England! As a result of our investigation this male has been charged and remanded for court today.”
A spokesperson for the airport said: “We work closely with Bedfordshire Police to ensure we always keep our staff and passengers safe. Everyone working at the airport receives general security awareness training and this, alongside other measures we have in place, means that anyone attempting to commit crime at LLA has a very strong chance of detection. We will always support police in any action they take to tackle crime.”