Departures in Luton airport. Picture: London Luton Airport

A shoplifter has been caught after he was found asleep in one of Luton airport’s restaurants at the weekend.

Officers from the Luton Airport Policing Unit found the "drunk" man asleep in one of the terminal's restaurants.

They said: "It became clear that the male had come into the airport overnight and had stolen various items from WHSmith. He was of course arrested, and whilst in custody we found out he was a prolific thief hitting various areas across the South of England! As a result of our investigation this male has been charged and remanded for court today.”