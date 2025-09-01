Property in Luton shut down by courts after drug-related anti-social behaviour

A property in Copenhagen Close was shut by the court. Picture: Google Maps

Nobody other than the tenant of a home in Luton is allowed inside after the courts ordered the property shut down due to ongoing anti-social behaviour.

Luton Magistrates’ Court granted a partial house closure for the property in Copenhagen Close.

The issues had been caused by visitors to the home, instead of the tenant, so a partial order was put in place – meaning that only the landlord, tenant, healthcare providers and emergency services can enter the property.

Complaints included late-night noise and disturbance, large groups gathering outside, intimidating behaviour towards residents, and prolonged periods of dogs barking.

Cllr Maria Lovell, portfolio holder responsible for community safety, said: “The council’s Priority Anti-Social Behaviour team successfully secured a partial closure order at Luton Magistrates’ Court this week following reports of persistent drug-related anti-social behaviour linked to a property in Copenhagen Close.

“We want to make it clear that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will take firm action to ensure residents feel safe in their neighbourhoods”.