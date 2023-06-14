£21,000 of illegal vapes and counterfeit cigarettes seized from shop in Marsh Farm

Over 1,600 illegal vapes, fake cigarettes and tobacco have been seized from a shop in Marsh Farm by Luton Trading Standards.

Around £21,000 worth of products was taken from the shop on June 1, including 1686 illegal vapes, 934 packets of illicit and counterfeit non-duty paid cigarettes, 62 packs of shisha, 60 packs of heated tobacco and 20 packs of counterfeit hand-rolling tobacco.

Luton Council says follow-up action will be taken, including speaking with the landlord of the property.

Pictured: Some of the items taken from the shop

Vapes that have more than 2ml liquid, 2 per cent nicotine and above 600 puffs are illegal, which may contain high levels of lead, nickel and chromium. It is against the law to sell any nicotine vape to anyone under the age of 18. The council has encouraged those of legal age to check that any product they purchase has been approved for sale in the UK by checking the MHRA website.

Councillor Maria Lovell said “It is extremely concerning that shop owners are exploiting young persons and adults in our town, by selling nicotine products without any age verification checks, and no concern over the health of fellow Lutonians. This also includes the sale of illicit, counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes.”

She thanked the landlords of Luton shops who have ‘made the right decision’ to terminate leases with those tenants involved in criminal activity.

