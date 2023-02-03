Around £2,500 of property was stolen after a burglar broke into a Studham home.

The burglary took place at around 10am on Tuesday, January 31 on Kensworth Road, when a man described as 6ft, skinny and wearing a black jacket with hood, broke into the home.

A second person was waiting outside in a black MINI and the car was spotted moments later driving off towards the village with both suspects inside.

Bedfordshire Police

Detective Constable Lorelle Hathaway said: "We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and saw this vehicle or the suspects to contact us as soon as possible.

"Every piece of information, no matter how small, could help us piece together what happened and bring those responsible to justice.

"Additionally, if you have any CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could be of assistance, please come forward."