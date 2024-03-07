£30,000 reward for information to find men wanted for murder - one has links to Luton

A £30,000 reward has been offered to anyone who can help police find three men wanted for murder – and one of them has links to Luton.

Crimestoppers has put a £10,000 bounty on each of the men, who are all wanted in connection with a murder in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, last year.

Investigators want to talk to Kevin Vucini 25, Brigen Carrica ‘Qarrica’, 21, and Rrezon Cengu, 21, all originally from Albania, about the murder in Leamington in the early hours of Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Police began their murder investigation after 30-year-old Ben Daly was found with a gunshot wound on Ranelagh Terrace. It is believed he was shot in Frances Havergal Close shortly before being found. He was taken to hospital where he died.

All three wanted men have links to Essex and possibly London, and Cengu has ties with Luton. The public is told not to approach them, but to contact the police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The £10,000 reward for each man is available for three months and due to expire on June 4.

Alan Edwards, Crimestoppers regional manager, said: “Our charity is supporting the police as they hunt for these men by offering a reward and reminding everyone – especially those who may be intimidated into silence – that they have the option to stay completely anonymous. If you know where they are and you contact Crimestoppers directly, you could be entitled to a reward. Up to £10,000 is available for each of the three individuals.

“Crimestoppers is open 24/7, 365 days a year, both online and on the phone. Nobody will ever know that you contacted us and you will be doing the right thing for Ben’s loved ones.”