£400 fine after fly tipping traced back to Luton address

A Luton fly tipper has been fined £400 after personal details found in the rubbish helped Central Bedfordshire Council officers track them down.

The dumped rubbish was found by a waste protection officer.

A spokesman for CBC said: “The fly-tipping located in Half Moon Lane, Slip End, was searched and sufficient evidence was found to indicate where the waste originated from. Officers have spoken to the occupant of the address, who admitted dumping the waste, a £400 fixed penalty notice was issued.”

“To help us prevent fly-tipping, we urge residents to always dispose of their waste responsibly, either through their regular bin collections or at their nearest Tidy Tip. If your waste is taken away by others, do always check that they have a valid waste carriers’ license, and that they issue you with the correct documentation.”