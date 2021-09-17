£90,000 worth of designer clothing seized in Luton by police

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of designer clothing worth £90,000.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police carried out a warrant in Malvern Road, Luton, on Wednesday (September 15).

Two men in their 30s from Luton were arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods. They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Some of the clothing seized

Officers also seized more than 300 items of designer clothing, which were believed to have been stolen.

Investigation Officer Gill Cook-Smith said: “We’re really pleased with the results of this warrant, which has seen the recovery of a large quantity of what we believe to be stolen goods as part of an ongoing investigation into a fraud and theft case.

“We will continue to seek to disrupt those involved in such offences."