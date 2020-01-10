Pub hosts special day in memory of Luton man Monty

A Luton pub is hosting a special memorial day for a popular regular who was tragically found dead on Christmas Day.

Monty Chitta, 55, of St Winifred's Avenue, was found early on Christmas morning and police are still investigating the circumstances around his death,

Monty Chitta

Tomorrow (Saturday), the Brewery Tap on Park Street is hosting a special day in Monty's memory from 1pm onwards.

Landlady Gabrielle McKeown has lined up Monty's favourite music and will decorate the pub with pictures of him.

She said: "Monty was a lovely guy, he was very sociable and well-liked by everybody.

"I've lined up his favourite music and we'll have pictures of him all over our walls, it will be his day."

As well a memorial book to sign, there will be a collection box with all monies donated to Children in Need UK & India in line with Monty's family's wishes.