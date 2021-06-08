Public reacts to 'heartbreaking' stabbing that claimed the life of teenage boy in Luton today

Crime

The public has expressed its shock and dismay following the news that a 16-year-old boy lost his life after being stabbing in Luton earlier today (Tuesday).

The incident happened at around 4pm when officers were called to reports that a teenager had been stabbed in Stoneygate Road.

The teenager was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, but was sadly pronounced dead just after 6pm.

As reported earlier a teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the incident, having received hospital treatment for minor injuries.

A third teenage boy who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Reacting to the incident, one woman posted on our Facebook page: "Absolutely shocking and heartbreaking, my thoughts go out to his parents and family."

While another wrote: "Devastating for all the families involved. Xxx. So upset this has happened in my area. Let’s hope this is a wake up call to everyone. We need a lot more police presence in our area."

Another reader reacted to our tweet about the attack: "Sad beyond sad.. Young life gone."

Meanwhile, there was more reaction on Beds Police Facebook page too.

One person said: "So sad to read news like this again. Another life taken far too soon. Thoughts with the young man's family and friends and for the emergency services who attended the scene."

Other comments included: "So so sad another young life taken, where is it going to end. No regard for life at this young age it saddens me."

"So so sad a beautiful life taken far too soon and for nothing, my heart aches for his loved ones xx"

"Why oh why do people feel the need to carry weapons and attack others. Such a waste of yet another young life. Heartfelt thoughts to not only the family of this youngster, but also to the emergency services that have to deal with this kind of tragedy and cope with it too."

"What the hell is going on?!!! Serious stabbings and assaults becoming a weekly occurrence."