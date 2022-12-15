Public warned against approaching wanted man from Dunstable
Officers are appealing for information to help find Ben
Bedfordshire Police are urging people not to approach a Dunstable man wanted for recall to prison.
The force is appealing for help to find 37-year-old Ben Nicol. He is described as 5ft 8, medium build, with dark hair and brown eyes. DC Lorelle Hathaway said: “A number of enquiries have been made to locate Nicol and we are now seeking the public’s help in reporting any sightings.”
She added: “We are encouraging people not to approach him and to instead contact us if they see him.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or report online here.