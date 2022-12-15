Nicol's custody picture

Bedfordshire Police are urging people not to approach a Dunstable man wanted for recall to prison.

The force is appealing for help to find 37-year-old Ben Nicol. He is described as 5ft 8, medium build, with dark hair and brown eyes. DC Lorelle Hathaway said: “A number of enquiries have been made to locate Nicol and we are now seeking the public’s help in reporting any sightings.”

She added: “We are encouraging people not to approach him and to instead contact us if they see him.”