The seized Lamborghini. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

A car like this stands out in the crowd – and it certainly did for police.

The purple Lamborghini was seized after concerns about anti-social driving – with police saying the driver failed to stop for them.

It was later spotted in Luton, and was confiscated.

BCH Roads Policing Unit said on social media it was "seized using Section 60 namely anti-social driving".