Rapist from Houghton Regis jailed after attacking the same woman twice

Patrick Gallagher, 29, of Enfield Close, pleaded guilty to the two attacks in August and November 2019.

A victim impact statement read out in court said the victim had suffered significant trauma as a result of the incidents, which continues to this day.

At Luton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, April 28), Gallagher was sentenced to three years in prison for the first offence and six years for the second.

The sentences will be served at the same time.

DC Hayley Carroll, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Gallagher’s behaviour is absolutely despicable.

“He has committed the worst kind of sexual abuse for his own gratification, with no care or empathy for the victim in this case. I am glad he will be serving a lengthy prison sentence.

“Rape is a vile crime. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with victims and give them as much support as we possibly can, regardless of where and when the offences took place.

“I know it can be so difficult, but please – if someone has abused you, or you know someone who has been abused, please come forward and start your journey to get justice. We’ll be with you every step of the way.”

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies.

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police by calling 101 or online.