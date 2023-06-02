A record number of motorists were convicted of speeding offences in Bedfordshire, new figures show.

The RAC Foundation said the rise in convictions across England and Wales makes for "grim reading" as speeding plays a significant part in road collisions.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show 5,033 motorists caught by Bedfordshire Police were convicted in courts for speeding offences in 2022 – up 14%

Advertisement

Advertisement

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show 5,033 motorists caught by Bedfordshire Police were convicted in courts for speeding offences in 2022 – up 14% from 4,416 convictions the year before and the highest since comparable records began in 2014.

Overall, 83% of the 6,036 motorists in Bedfordshire who had court proceedings for speeding ended up being convicted of the offence.

Most people caught speeding are handed a £100 fine and either penalty points or invited to participate in a retraining course.

But cases involving serious incidents or motorists denying exceeding the limit often end up in court, where fines can reach a maximum of £2,500 for speeding on a motorway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RAC road safety spokesperson Simon Williams said: "The fact the number of court convictions has risen in just a year seems to imply an increase in the proportion of serious cases having to be dealt with in legal proceedings."

"While it is clearly wrong to be just a few miles an hour over the limit, arguably it is prolific excessive speeders who are putting people’s lives in danger. An increase in these drivers will have frightening consequences for the safety of our roads," he said.

He added while it is positive to see drivers are being caught for breaking speed limits, it would be better if they just stuck them.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: "Speeding is one of the main causes of road accidents and our research suggests that the problem is getting worse."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Many drivers accidentally creep above the limit rather than speeding deliberately," he added.