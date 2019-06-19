Registered sex offender pleads guilty to making and possessing indecent images of children after being caught printing them off at Bedford Library

A registered sex offender has pleaded guilty to making and possessing indecent images of children after being caught printing the material in a Bedford Library.

Derek McGillivary, 45, of no fixed address, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday (14 June) and pleaded guilty to four counts of making and possessing indecent images of children, breaching his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and breaching notification requirements relating to the sex offenders register.

Luton Crown Court

On 13 June, McGillivary went to a public library to print out the images. A member of staff alerted the police and he was identified by the details on his library card. He was later arrested and officers found the images ripped up and discarded in a bin.

McGillivary was listed on the sex offenders register after being recently released from a 20-month prison sentence for making and possessing indecent images of children. His phone, which had been seized a couple of months earlier during a routine visit from an officer due to him installing a cleaning software app, was found to have over 100 indecent images of children on it.

PC Jaime O’Leary, from the force’s Offender Management Unit, said: “McGillivary had already been convicted and sent to prison for the same crime so he clearly hasn’t learnt his lesson and is still offending.

“He has not only breached his SHPO, but he was brazen enough to print these vile images in a public place where staff and members of the public were at risk of seeing this hideous material.

“We have a dedicated team committed to apprehending criminals, like McGillivary, and I hope his punishment reflects the severity of his actions.”

McGillivary has been remanded in custody until he is sentenced on 5 July.

Bedfordshire Police works closely with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation to help tackle and prevent child sexual abuse and recommends adults visit the Parents Protect website, which is run by the foundation, for lots of useful resources for parents to help prevent child sexual abuse. It also contains a list of organisations and resources focusing on keeping children safe in the digital world.

The NSPCC Share Aware website also contains advice and tips about how children can keep themselves safe online.

To report concerns about child sexual abuse, contact police on 101.