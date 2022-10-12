Revealed: Bedfordshire among UK’s tool theft hotspots

Bedfordshire is among the top 10 worst affected areas for commercial tool thefts.

A Freedom of Information request by BPI Auctions has revealed the county came in at number 10 with 858 commercial tool thefts since January 2020.

The most common tools stolen in the county were:

There have been 858 commercial tool thefts in Bedfordshire since January 2020

Electricians tools

Drills

Ladders

Power Saws

Advertisement

Toolboxes

Screwdrivers

Scaffolding

Plumbing Tools

Advertisement

Nail Guns

Grinders

It comes after Bedford Today revealed how Ampthill husband and wife team T & K Gardening were left stranded after their van and tools were stolen.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page was set up by their children who said: “The tools are not covered as they were not working at the time of the theft.”