Revealed: Top 20 streets in Luton and Dunstable with most speeding fines handed out since 2019

Freedom of Information figures from Bedfordshire Police, obtained by the Luton News, reveal which roads in Luton and Dunstable have had the most drivers caught speeding.

We asked for a breakdown of the top 20 streets with the highest number of Notices of Intended Prosecution issued between January 1 2019 and August 31 2024.

National Police Chiefs' Council recommends that police officers use their discretion and only issue speeding tickets if a driver is going 10 per cent plus two mph over the speed limit. And while there is some leeway, it’s best not to risk it and stick to the limit.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence. If you get 12 points or more in a three-year period, expect to be disqualified from driving.

Get scrolling to see which roads were the worst for speeders:

A1081 Airport Way, South West bound First up is a road close to the airport - there have been 43, 206 speeding fines handed out to drivers racing along this main road to get to the terminal. Missing a flight isn't worth risking a life! Photo: Google Maps

A1081 Airport Way, North East bound, Luton The road going in the opposite direction, away from the airport, has had 27,634 speeding fines handed out since 2019. Photo: Google Maps

A505 Dunstable Road, westbound, Luton This stretch of road between junction 11 of the M1 and Poynters Road has had 11,282 speeding fines handed out in the past five years. Photo: Google Maps