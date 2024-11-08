Revealed: Top 20 streets in Luton and Dunstable with most speeding fines handed out since 2019

Freedom of Information figures from Bedfordshire Police, obtained by the Luton News, reveal which roads in Luton and Dunstable have had the most drivers caught speeding.
We asked for a breakdown of the top 20 streets with the highest number of Notices of Intended Prosecution issued between January 1 2019 and August 31 2024.
National Police Chiefs' Council recommends that police officers use their discretion and only issue speeding tickets if a driver is going 10 per cent plus two mph over the speed limit. And while there is some leeway, it’s best not to risk it and stick to the limit.
The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence. If you get 12 points or more in a three-year period, expect to be disqualified from driving.
Get scrolling to see which roads were the worst for speeders: