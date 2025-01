Police news.

Several road closures are in place in Luton this morning (January 8) following a crash.

The closures are in place at the junctions of Grange Avenue, Toddington Road and The Avenue.

Station Road is also closed following the incident at around 2.30am.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "Diversions are in place and are expected to remain so for some time. Please find alternative routes if possible."

More information as we get it.