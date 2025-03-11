Road Policing Unit investigating M1 crash near Luton

By Jo Robinson
Published 11th Mar 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 08:39 BST
Police news.placeholder image
Police news.
A crash on the M1 is under investigation with the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

Police were called to a single vehicle collision southbound at junction 10 shortly before 10pm on Monday (March 10).

Most Popular

Four people in the vehicle were injured – but police say their wounds were not serious or life threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: "The road was closed in both directions as emergency services attended and made the scene safe. It was reopened soon after midnight.

"The collision remains under investigation with the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit."

National Highways officers provided traffic management at the scene.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice