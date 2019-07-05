Road rage attack in Farley Hill leaves man with fractured jaw

A man suffered a fractured jaw in a road rage attack in Farley Hill.

The incident took place in Wulwards Close, Luton, at around 6.10pm on Sunday, June 30, shortly after the victim was blocked in in his car by another vehicle.

Wulwards Close

An argument broke out between the victim and the passenger of the other car, who attacked him.

DC Richard Marshall said: “This nasty attack has left the victim with a serious injury.

“If anyone was in the area at the time, has any CCTV or dashcam footage which might be relevant or any other details which can help with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via the online reporting on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting reference 40/37411/19.

You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.