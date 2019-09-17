Robbers kick young boy off bike in Stopsley woodland

Police are hunting a pair of robbers who kicked a young boy off his bike in Luton last week.

At around 3.30pm on Tuesday, September 10, the boy was on his bike in a pathway in Spinney Wood in Stopsley when he was approached by two men.

Spinney Woods

One of the offenders kicked the victim in his back, knocking him off the bike.

Both men then grabbed it and the second offender rode off on the bike. The man who assaulted the victim followed him on foot.

The first offender, who assaulted the boy, is described as white, around 20 years old and wearing a grey hooded jacket.

The second man, who rode off on the bike, is described as black, also around 20 years old.

The bike is described as a black Apollo Gradient.

DC Richard Marshall said: “This incident happened in broad daylight in an area which is busy at this time of day.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the offenders in the area around the time of the incident or have come across the stolen bike.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PC Marshall on 101 or by visiting the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting reference number 40/52362/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.