RSPCA appeal after dead kittens found dumped near pile of rubbish in Luton

The box where the kittens were found. Picture: RSPCA

Five dead kittens have been found dumped inside a box near a pile of rubbish in Luton – and the RSPCA wants answers.

A member of the public discovered the bodies of the kittens inside a pink and white plastic box on Saturday, March 29, next to a pile of rubbish on the corner of Harcourt Street, Luton.

The five kittens are thought to have been less than a week old. Three still had their umbilical cords attached and their bodies were wet.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Maya Thakrar is investigating the deaths, which are being treated as suspicious.

She said: “I took the bodies to a vet to examine and they said that the kittens were under a week old. It appeared that mum may have cleaned them prior to becoming wet – and so sadly we are looking at the possibility that the reason they were wet is because they may have been drowned.

“The placenta was found inside the box and the umbilical cord was still attached and wrapped around three of the kittens. There were no other obvious signs of trauma or injury.”

She added: “At the time they were found the weather had been dry and no recent rain which raises the suspicions as to why the bodies were wet. Anyone who may have any information regarding what happened to these kittens, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area on the day they were found, is urged to get in touch.”

People with information can call 0300 123 8018, quoting incident 01480371.