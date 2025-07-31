RSPCA appeal to trace man after dog hit with metal lead in Luton

Image of the man the RSPCA want to speak to. Picture: RSPCA

A picture has been released by the RSPCA as it investigates reports of a dog being beaten with a metal lead in Luton.

The incident happened at around 1am on July 1 in Oakley Road.

Now, the RSPCA is trying to trace this man who was seen in the area at the time – as they believe he may have information to help the investigation.

Animal Rescue Officer Mark Richardson said: “We are looking into reports that a dog was hit with a metal lead.

“We are concerned for the dog’s welfare and we’re urging anyone with relevant information to contact the RSPCA Inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and quote incident number 01563870.

The man is described as white, of average height and build and was wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt, a hat and black jogging bottoms.