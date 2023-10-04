Crack cocaine seized by police. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Over £20,000 in cash, a handgun, a sawn off shotgun and a “significant amount of cannabis” was recovered from a house in Luton after a raid by Bedfordshire Police.

Officers from Luton’s community team carried out a warrant in Marsh Farm yesterday morning (October 3).

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday (September 29), a man in his 20s was arrested in the town centre on suspicion of drug offences. During a follow-up warrant at his home, officers seized almost £5,000 in cash, drugs worth more than £3,000 and two mobile phones believed to be linked to drug dealing.

Inspector Mo Nasar, from the Luton community policing team, said: “We have seen all too recently the devastating impact that violent crime can have on local communities.

“Our officers and these operations are out in our communities every day to try and detect and deter the use of weapons, as well as tackling what are often the underlying causes of serious violence such as gangs, drug dealing and other forms of organised crime.”