Sawn-off shotgun discovery at Luton man's home results in five-year jail term

A Luton man has been sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a sawn-off shotgun.

Robert Wilson, 47, of Bracknell Close, was sentenced on Monday (February 21) at Luton Crown Court.

The illegal firearm was recovered when officers attended Wilson’s home address to carry out a search warrant on September 26, 2021.

Robert Wilson and the firearm

During the search, a firearms dog located a large shopping bag in one of the bedrooms. Within the bag, officers found a double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun alongside ammunition.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Philip Raikes, said: “This is a great win for the team, not only removing a potentially lethal weapon but also securing a sentence for the offender.

“So often firearms are linked to a number of other serious offences, so locating and seizing them is key to disrupting organised crime.

“Cases like this give a clear message to those involved in these activities, that we have a zero tolerance for possession of offensive and dangerous weapons in our county.”

If you have any information about crime in your area, you can report it by calling 101, or by visiting www.beds.police.uk and clicking Report.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.