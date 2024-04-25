Schoolboy attacked in robbery in Luton's Market Square
His jacket was taken in the robbery
A schoolboy was attacked and had his jacket stolen during a robbery in Luton this week.
The boy was attacked at around 3.15pm on Monday (April 22) in Market Square, Farley Hill.
Bedfordshire Police did not say whether he sustained any injuries, and have not provided a description of the jacket or suspect.
But they have asked anyone with information to contact police either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 40/21536/24.