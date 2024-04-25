Schoolboy attacked in robbery in Luton's Market Square

His jacket was taken in the robbery
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:09 BST
Bedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony MargiocchiBedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Bedfordshire police vehicle. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A schoolboy was attacked and had his jacket stolen during a robbery in Luton this week.

The boy was attacked at around 3.15pm on Monday (April 22) in Market Square, Farley Hill.

Bedfordshire Police did not say whether he sustained any injuries, and have not provided a description of the jacket or suspect.

But they have asked anyone with information to contact police either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 40/21536/24.