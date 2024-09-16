Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schools in Luton have shared messages of shock and devastation after two of their pupils were murdered last week.

The victims, believed to be Kyle, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13, along with 48-year-old Juliana Prosper who is believed to be their mother, were pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to concerns for welfare of those living in a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive on Friday morning (September 13).

Formal identification had not yet taken place.

Nicholas Prosper, 18, also of Leabank, was arrested on Bramingham Road the same morning.

A police officer guards Leabank tower block. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Jess Pather, headteacher at Giselle’s school, said: "We are deeply shocked at Lea Manor High School by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday in our local community and devastated by the loss of our pupil, Giselle Prosper. Giselle was a beautiful soul and a model pupil, she excelled in all her subjects and will be sorely missed, particularly by her friends in Year 9.

She added that the school in Marsh Farm will open as usual today and “specialist bereavement counsellors will be available to provide additional support to our students and staff during this difficult time”.

Ms Pather said: “It will take us all time to process what has happened and our thoughts go out to everyone in our community and neighbouring schools who have been affected."

Meanwhile Kyle’s school, Cardinal Newman Catholic School, said that it was “shocked by the tragic incident” and “deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own students”.

A statement from the school read: “This is devastating news to all those who knew and loved Kyle and it will take some time to come to terms with the profound sense of loss. We have already sent important information to parents and carers that outlines the support we have in place for students when they return to school on Monday. We know this will be a difficult time for students and staff and we will do all we can to support them with love and compassion.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kyle's family on their immeasurable loss, to his friends and to all those in neighbouring schools who are coming to terms with their own loss. We pray for all those who have died in this tragic incident.”

Prosper was due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (September 16).

This is a developing story and we will share more information as it becomes available.