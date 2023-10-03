Pictured: Dean Fountaine

A man has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Luton this summer.

Peter Janoski, 43, of no fixed address, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (October 2) having been charged with conspiracy to rob Dean Fountaine, who was fatally stabbed in June, and witness intimidation. Janoski has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Friday, October 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two further men, one in his 30s and the other a teenager, were arrested last week for assisting an offender in relation to the case. Police began a murder investigation after they were called to Ashton Road on June 19 following reports of a stabbing.