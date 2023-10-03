News you can trust since 1891
Second man charged in connection fatal stabbing of 37-year-old in Luton

He will appear in court next week
Olivia Preston
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 17:31 BST
Pictured: Dean FountainePictured: Dean Fountaine
A man has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Luton this summer.

Peter Janoski, 43, of no fixed address, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (October 2) having been charged with conspiracy to rob Dean Fountaine, who was fatally stabbed in June, and witness intimidation. Janoski has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Friday, October 13.

Two further men, one in his 30s and the other a teenager, were arrested last week for assisting an offender in relation to the case. Police began a murder investigation after they were called to Ashton Road on June 19 following reports of a stabbing.

Mr Fountaine, 37, from Leighton Buzzard, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead the following day. A 19-year-old man from Luton has been charged with murder and is due to stand trial in December.