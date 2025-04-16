Sentence of Luton triple murderer to be reviewed in Court of Appeal

A general view of the Royal Courts of Justice on January. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The sentence of a triple murderer from Luton who killed his family and planned a school shooting has been referred to the Court of Appeal.

An Attorney General Office spokesperson confirmed that the referral had been made under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

They said: “It will be argued that Prosper ought to have been given a whole life order. It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence.”

Prosper pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother, Juliana Falcon, 48, and his siblings, Kyle Prosper, 16, and 13-year-old Giselle Prosper at Luton Crown Court in February.

The bodies of his family were found in their flat in Leabank in September 2024. Prosper was arrested by officers in Bramingham Road and a loaded shotgun was found hidden in bushes nearby, along with more than 30 cartridges.

During his sentencing last month, the court heard how Prosper had planned to kill his family, young schoolchildren and their teachers at his former primary school, and then himself.

He was sent to prison for life, with a minimum of 49 years.

In her sentencing remarks, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the deaths of Julianna Falcon, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13 were “almost certain to have saved the lives of many children.”