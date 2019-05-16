Serial burglar Lee Meeley broke into EIGHT Luton premises including two churches and a care home

A serial burglar who t

A serial burglar who broke into EIGHT premises in Luton - including two churches, a veterinary surgery and a care home - has been put behind bars.

Lee Meeley

Lee Meeley, 39, of Vicarage Close, Shillington, pleaded guilty last month to eight offences in Luton between January 9 and March 24.

At Luton Crown Court on Tuesday, Meeley was sentenced to 12 months in prison. Meeley’s defence had earlier stated that he had a drug problem and was unaware he was committing a burglary, leading to a pre-sentence report being prepared.

PC Sarah Jackson, who investigated the case, said: “Meeley has caused a lot of distress to a large number of victims and sought to profit from other people’s property. We will always pursue those involved in burglary and do everything we can to ensure they are taken off the streets.”

Meeley began his burglary spree on January 9 by targeting the Church of the Holy Ghost on Westbourne Road, followed by a burglary at veterinary practice Vets Now Luton on Brook Street on February 12.

On March 3, Meeley broke into Britannic House – which leases space to several charity services – and stole an HP laptop, brown handbag and documents worth £624.

Meeley next targeted St Mary’s Care Home on February 28, and then broke into Hope Church on Villa Road between March 10 and 14, where he stole stereo sound system equipment and fittings to the value of £5,000.

Several days later, Meeley broke into Windowparts Ltd on Laporte Way and stole £100 of cash.

On March 24 Meeley committed his only burglary of a private residence, when he targeted a home in Hart Hill Drive.From there, he stole a television, a remote control and a CD player of an unknown value. That same day, Meeley also raided a Christian youth support centre – stealing an Xbox games console and controller, as well as a bluetooth speaker JBL.

Meeley has also admitted a further 12 offences within Bedfordshire, many of which also targeted religious buildings, which were taken into consideration by the court.