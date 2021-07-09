Seven arrests at gunpoint in Lewsey Farm police raid

Armed police at Beadlow Road yesterday (C: Tony Margiocchi)

The incident in Beadlow Road yesterday afternoon brought the area to a standstill with many residents unable to access their homes.

An eyewitness said: "It looked like a very well-planned raid, I was coming home and there were about ten police vehicles.

"The was a group of armed policemen shouting, and then I saw three men come out of the house with their hands up.

"They were arrested at gunpoint, searched and cuffed.

"Then a young girl came out and she had her hands in the air. To see that young girl with her hands in the air was just terrifying.

"A fourth man came out into the street and he was also arrested.

"And then four women came out of the house with their hands up.

"There were police dogs present and a helicopter, it was a very well-planned operation."

A Beds Police spokesman said: "Officers conducted a warrant at two addresses in Beadlow Road yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

"As a result, seven people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and are currently in police custody for questioning.

"Searches are continuing today (Friday) at both addresses.