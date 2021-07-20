Several arrests and five men in hospital after violent disorder in Bury Park

The clash occurred in Dunstable Road and resulted in five men being taken to hospital, one of them seriously injured from a knife attack.

Dunstable Road has partially been cordoned off, along with several neighbouring streets (see previous story here).

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We remain in the Bury Park area this morning (Tuesday) following a violent disorder last night.

Police (stock image)

"We attended the scene and made several arrests, as well as administering first aid to someone who was badly injured.

"Five men were taken to hospital, although none of their injuries are life-threatening.

"We understand that people might be concerned, but there will be police officers in the area today as we continue our investigation, as well as carrying out additional patrols to provide reassurance."