Sexual predator jailed after DNA links him to Dunstable Downs attack 17 years ago

A sexual predator has been jailed 17 years after assaulting a woman on Dunstable Downs.

Darren Andrews was caught after new technology linked his DNA to the attack – and now faces three years and nine months behind bars.

On July 1 2006, Andrews approached a lone woman in Dunstable Downs and followed before wrestling her to the ground.

He tried to take her trousers off and she shouted at him to leave her alone. She was able to escape his attempts, before finding a safe place to report the attack.

At the time of the investigation, the woman’s trousers were seized and DNA was found on them – but there were no forensic matches.

But 14 years later in 2020, as part of an ongoing operation to tackle historic rape and sexual assaults, the evidence was re-examined and a match was found to Andrews’ DNA.

In an impact statement from the victim shared in court, she said: “I am relieved, but his actions have had consequences that have followed me since that day. The scars are still deep, and I do not know if I will ever escape the fears and anxieties that it has left. He stole a freedom and a peace of mind from me that day that has never come back.”

Encouraging others to come forward, she added: “I hope that if anyone else has been a victim of this man, or a similar crime, that they will able to come forward and speak to police so they can receive justice too.”

Andrews, 48, of High Street, Dunstable, pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a female, and was today (Friday, December 6) sentenced to three years and nine months at Luton Crown Court. He also received a restraining order.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a predatory attack by a man who preyed on a lone woman.

“Andrews was able to continue living his life for years while his victim suffered from the lasting effects and ongoing anxiety. He thought he was above the law, but this case proves we will leave no stone unturned in pursuing perpetrators – no matter when the crime took place.

“I commend the victim for her bravery throughout the case, and having to relive this so many years later.

“This is the latest successful conviction under Operation Painter and our specialist detectives will continue to utilise scientific advancements and developments in forensic science to review historic cases such as this and ensure sexual predators are brought to justice.”

Bedfordshire Police has a significant focus on tackling perpetrators of male violence against women and girls (MVAWG), and is working with other organisations to support and improve women’s safety across the county.

Victims of rape and sexual assault can receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and its partner agencies, including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) and Bedford Domestic Abuse Partnership (BDAP), as well as support through the criminal investigation process.

Reports of sexual assault, even if non-recent, can be made to the police by calling 101 or online.