A sexual predator who followed two lone women and assaulted them in Dunstable and Luton has jailed for more than five years.

Mahmoud Nashawi , 25, has been jailed for five years and seven months for the two attacks.

On September 30, Nashawi followed a woman along Poynters Road in Luton, before approaching her and asking for a kiss. As she tried to walk away, he grabbed and sexually assaulted her. During the attack, a teenage girl passed by and called 999 when she heard screaming. She waited with the victim until the police arrived, but Nashawi had fled the scene.

Two days later on October 1, a different woman was walking along Dunstable’s High Street when she realised she was being followed. Nashawi followed her to her house before indecently exposing himself to her at her doorstep.

CCTV images showed Nashawi following both women, and he was arrested shortly after.

Mahmoud Nashawi, of Church Street, Dunstable, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault by digital penetration and one count of indecent exposure. On Friday (April 5), he was sentenced at Luton Crown Court to five years and seven months behind bars.

Detective Inspector Victoria Willett, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Nashawi had committed two serious sexual assaults where he followed, intimidated and preyed on two lone females. His attacks were carried out in a short space of time, and we are glad he was able to be stopped before his behaviour escalated.

“I would like to commend the two victims in this case. They have showed true courage to come forward and report their ordeal, and to continue their support throughout the investigation.

“I would also like to praise the teenager who passed by and disturbed the incident, supporting the victim and calling the police. The judge rightly highly commended this teenager for her bravery.